Peter Edward Jones

January 26, 1926 - October 20, 2020

Fresno, California - Peter Edward Jones was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa on January 26, 1926 to Madeline and John P. Jones. He passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 94. His family moved from Iowa to Sacramento in 1939. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1943 where he lettered in basketball and football. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy at age 17, and was sent to serve in the South Pacific during World War II. While he was at sea his father was transferred to Fresno, and after Pete's honorable discharge from the service in 1946, he went to live with his family at their home on S. Street, downtown. It was in Fresno he met the love of his life, Antoinette Caglia, at a church social in 1947. They were married at St. Alphonsus Church in 1948. Peter began his career in the Advertising Department at The Fresno Bee a little over one month later. He went on to become the manager of the Bee's General and Classified Advertising Departments. Having signed up for the Inactive Reserves after WWII, when the Korean War broke out in 1950, he was called up by the Navy and sent back out to sea for 18 months. Upon his return, he resumed working at the Bee until his retirement in December of 2005. Upon his retirement, Bill McEwen wrote an article, referring to Pete as the "Cal Ripkin" of the Fresno Bee, having worked there for over 57 years. He obtained his realtor and broker's license along the way and sold real estate on weekends with his brother-in-law, Andy Caglia. He continued to renew his broker's license until just a few years ago, and worked part-time at his son Tim's development company until earlier this year. He and Antoinette were married for 67 years, until her death in 2015. Pete remained active and involved with family and friends right up to his last few days, still driving and doing things he enjoyed. He was also active in the Catholic Church and their charities. Having grown up during the Great Depression and serving in two wars, he never complained, and never took anything for granted. He was a thoughtful and generous man and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Gerard and Sarah, Peter and Cathie, Janice and Jeff Kleinberg, Timothy and Miranda and Richard and Lisa. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother Bill, sister Betty Zanoni, brother-in-law Michael Caglia, sister-in-law Rosemary Bushman, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette, his brother Bob and sister Marian Bonafacio. Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. November 5, 2020. Due to Covid limitations, the service is full. Please call Samantha at (559)892-4166 for a link to attend the service via zoom and/or to RSVP for the Celebration of Life that will follow the service at Fort Washington at noon, where more guests can be safely accommodated. Remembrances may be sent to a Catholic Charity in Peter's honor.





