Peter Hanoian III (Junior) passed away on July 27, 2020, at age 90 after a battle with Covid-19. The eldest of three sons and a native of Fresno, California, he was born on March 8, 1930, to Peter and Aznive Hanoian. He attended Calwa Elementary, Longfellow Junior High, and Roosevelt High schools. Peter dedicated his entire life to Hanoian's Market, the family grocery business that served the Fresno community from 1912 to 2001. Easily recognized by his red apron, Peter loved the daily routine and busy market atmosphere. Always thoughtful of others, he was anxious to assist customers and coworkers alike and contributed immensely to the Market's long-term success. Peter enjoyed hunting and fishing in his youth, especially those trips with Dad, brother John and Uncle George. A kind and gentle man, Peter also had a great love for family. In one of his final thoughts, he mentioned a desire to plant an orange tree in front of Hanoian's Market in memory of his father. Peter was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, John. Survivors include brother, Harvey (Nora), and their children Lenya (Tom) Montoya (sons Berj, Toros, and Augie); Ani (Michael) Mieras (children Peter and Anoush); Seta Hanoian; and Sossi Hanoian. He is also survived by nieces Anita (Dan) Carrion (sons Daniel and John) and Lorie Hanoian. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Paul's Armenian Apostolic Church or the Armenia Tree Project. A private service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park in accordance with local health department guidelines.

