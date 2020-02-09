Long-time Easton area resident Pete Stetsko passed away February 3, 2020. Visitation hour will be held from 6-7PM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Jay Chapel in Madera, followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church at 4636 W. Dakota Ave., Fresno at 10AM on Friday, February 14, 2020. Private burial. Condolences may be offered by visiting jaychapel.com Jay Chapel 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, CA 93637
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2020