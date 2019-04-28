Phil Lozano (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA
937044435
(559)-227-4048
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Obituary
Phil passed away at the age of 68 after a hard fought battle with cancer. A successful CPA for many years Phil's incredible intellect, innate integrity and sense of humor made him a trusted advisor. His love for family was intense and he will live in our hearts forever. Phil is survived by his wife Ginger, son Philip Paul Lozano, daughter Trish (Aaron) Studt, grandchildren Leandra, Luke and Ava Lozano; Zack, Logan and Payton Studt; siblings Suzin, Stephen (Gitte), Laura and Dan (Sylvia) Lozano, Mary (Wayne) McElroy and numerous nieces and nephews. Phil was predeceased by his Dad Joseph and brother Richard Lozano. Recitation of the Rosary Monday April 29th, 6 pm Whitehurst, Sullivan Funeral Home. Mass will be Tuesday April 30th, 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrances may be made to Fresno Catholic Charities or donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
