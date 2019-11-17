Philip Torres, long-time resident of the Fresno/Clovis area, He owned "Phil's Beacon" in southeast Fresno for over 25 years. Philip was a strong believer in God and was active in his church: Celebration Church. He proudly served his country during the Korean war. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosario, his 5 children Christine, Robert, Joanne Ohanesian, Patsy Ledezma, and Paul John, and was preceded in death by his son, Philip. Grandpa Phil loved and had great pride of his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Celebration Church, 100 W. Ashlan Ave, Clovis Nov 23, 2019 at 10 am. Remembrances may be made to "Rescue the Children" c/o Fresno Rescue Mission, PO Box 1422, Fresno, CA 93716 in his name. Philip loved children and especially enjoyed volunteering at Rescue the Children.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 17, 2019