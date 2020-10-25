Philip Mayer

June 23, 1925 - October 21, 2020

Fresno, California - Philip Lee Mayer, whom most people called Bud, was born in Hollister California to Ed and Ethel Mayer, weighing in at 14 pounds and measuring 28 inches long. He had four brothers and four sisters. He attended Central Union High School, where he met his future wife, Lyllian Spomer. Phil is a veteran of World War II. When the war broke out, he joined the Marines at just seventeen requiring a signature from his mother. He was a Sergeant, serving his country from November 16, 1942 and honorably discharged December 14, 1945. He participated in action against the Japanese on New Guinea, Cape Gloucester, Peleliu, and Okinawa and was a recipient of a purple heart. Phil's experience in the Marines played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out to his family that the Marines taught him the value of discipline and work ethic and how this served him very well in his life.

Bud and Lyllian were married for 62 years, until she passed away in 2009. They loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Jamaica, and Europe and then later in life with the Fresno State Bulldog Foundation to watch football and basketball, making many friends along the way.

Bud was employed by Friis-Hansen trucking, Valley Nitrogen Producers and Pioneer Farm Equipment and upon retiring, bought a 100-acre almond ranch with his son Jeff. He was also very instrumental to his son Cliff with his Company, Camco, off and on from 1976. Buds tremendous work ethic was deeply respected by his family and he truly was the Poster boy for the "Greatest Generation."

Bud was a lifetime member of the Marine Corp league, participating in many Veteran Day Parades, with all his family members proudly watching him. In the last 10 years of his life he took a Historical tour of Peleliu with his son Cliff, a Marine who served in Vietnam, and a D-day tour in Normandy with his son Jeff and daughter Phyllis. In June, Phil celebrated his 95th Birthday with a pool party surrounded by all his family and friends and then in July, he took a 17-day cross country trip in a motor home, stopping in New Orleans to visit the World War II museum.

Our loving dad is survived by his son, Cliff and his wife, Charlene; his daughter Phyllis and her husband Stuart Home; his son Jeff and his wife Melanie and their four children, Megan, Max, Meredith, and Madeline; and his daughter-in-law, Kari lee. He was preceded in death by his son Gene Mayer.

Phil is also survived by his loving niece Abbi Castaneda and her entire family. In the last few years, they filled his days with so much love, laughter and adventure, and we will be eternally grateful.

Chapel of the Light will have a visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5-7 pm and a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:30 am.

Remembrances may be made to The Semper Fi Americans at the following address: 825 College Blvd, Suite 102- PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057. Semper Fi donations serve veterans from all branches of the military.





