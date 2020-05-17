Phil passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, (Judy) Judith Most Armstrong, brother Bud and his wife Wanda, son Joel Armstrong and his wife Katie, son David Armstrong and wife Jennette, daughter Debby Akers-Dean, and son Bob Akers, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, a nephew Barry Armstrong, and beloved Boxer, Holly. Preceded in death by Father Carl Eugene and Mother Georgia Yancey Armstrong. Worked 18 years for Toscana Baking Company, route sales, and 12 years Teamsters local 431 as a Business Representative. Retired 1999 and enjoyed his time by traveling in his motor home with the Tow & Go RV club. Loved making hand crafted wood furniture and trinkets. Loved his Boxers so much that he always said he was raised by Boxers because he had one by his side since he was 4 years old. He was loved by his Family and Friends. All contributions be sent to Boxer Rescue Los Angeles 17514 Ventura Blvd. #201-Encino Ca. 91316. Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.

