February 3, 2019, Phillip "Duke" Duket passed away at home. He was born October 18, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. He was retired from Kaiser Hospital and Children's Hospital. Phil is survived by his wife, Larna Duket and family, his brother Keith Duket and wife Kathleen, and family. Sisters Leann, Sandra and Dawn, of WI, and their families. Phil was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his artistic talents and the love of his team, the Green Bay Packers. At his request no services will be held. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2019

