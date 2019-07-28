Leroy passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2019. He will be missed by those who loved him and by those who knew him. He graduated from Clovis School. He owned a Shell gas station in Oakhurst for a few years before moving to Raymond to raise his family. He is survived by his wife Cindy; daughters Debi, Kari and husband Roy, Brenda and Denise; sons Phillip and James; sister Judy and husband Wes; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Severine and Goldie Petrille. A wonderful husband, father and brother. We will love you forever. In Leroy's honor, the family will hold a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Wedgewood Catering, 4584 W. Jacquelyn Ave. in Fresno. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 28, 2019