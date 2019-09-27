Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 E Saginaw Way Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 E Saginaw Way Fresno , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2140 N Cedar Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis A. Alviso, age 67, of Fresno Ca, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Phyllis was born in Kingsburg, CA on July 7, 1952. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Snohomish, Washington where she spent her early years. At the age of 12, they returned to live in Fresno. She graduated from Fresno High School where she excelled as a Majorette and loved racing her classmates in her dad's '57' T-Bird. She was incredibly creative and her other interests were painting and photography. Phyllis worked for the Fresno County Department of Social Services for over 39 years. She began as an administrative clerk and retired as a Chief Office Assistant supervising over 50 supervisory and clerical staff. While at the County, she was instrumental in creating several forms and procedures some of which are still being used to this day. Phyllis was the life of the party. She was given a nickname, "The Midnight Rider" for her love of staying out late and having a good time. She enjoyed music and was the queen of the dance floor. She was known to enter dance contests in many local Disco's and often, she and her partner walked away with first prize. At family gatherings, she was constantly asked to do the Mashed Potatoes which always got the party going. She was a regular customer and employee at the Shalimar (later known as the Climax), where she met her future husband John. She always said "I chased him, til I let him catch me." Phyllis' love of fun and dancing didn't stop with her disco days. She and John could often be seen doing the swing across any dance floor or sometimes doing a karaoke duet. John and Phyllis were married for 41 years during which they built a life together in Fresno where they raised 2 children into fine adults. She laughed loudly, lived joyfully and loved fiercely. Phyllis is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Ramirez. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 27, 2019

