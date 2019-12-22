Phyllis Farnesi (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home - FD 502 - Sanger
1524 9th St.
Sanger, CA
93657
(559)-875-6555
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanger Cemetery
Obituary
Phyllis Farnesi, a longtime resident of Sanger, was born on December 22, 1931 and passed away on December 19, 2019. Phyllis is survived by Danny Farnesi, her husband of 66 years. She is also survived by her daughter Julie Small and son-in-law Charles, her son Jim Farnesi and daughter-in-law Teri, her son Jack Farnesi and daughter-in-law Lisa, and her son Mick Farnesi. In addition, she is survived by her five grandchildren; Alyson Small, Emily Small Seagle, Selena Farnesi, Marissa Farnesi, and Anthony Farnesi. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 26th, 11:00 am at the Sanger Cemetery. A reception to celebrate Phyllis's life will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Phyllis's name.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.