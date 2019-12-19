Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Queenie Haron. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul Armenian Church Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Queenie was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. Her family was the cornerstone of her life. She was a strong, independent woman and a cancer survivor. Queenie was born in Fresno on April 22nd, 1919, to Jacob and Maritza Hagopian. She had three sisters with whom she worked on the family ranch, where they farmed mostly grapes and raisins, along with some peaches, plums and nectarines. She attended Calwa Elementary, then Fowler High School. Queenie then went on to complete two years at Fresno State in a prenursing program, before having her three sons. She was a homemaker for many years before discovering her passion for real estate. She earned many accolades during her career, which she worked actively until after she was 90 years old - selling her last house at the age of 93. Queenie lived independently until she was 97 years young, when she moved to Sunrise Assisted Living in Fresno. There she made many new friends and even connected with an old one! She received excellent care from Sunrise, where she was also able to participate in many social activities. Queenie celebrated her centennial in April of 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Even at 100 years old, Queenie loved a good champagne toast. Travel, cooking and collecting antiques were some of her great delights, but were still only second to her love for gardening and painting. She especially enjoyed having many colors and varieties of roses and a vegetable garden. Queenie got great joy out of painting also and made many friends in her classes. She also enjoyed her many clubs, including Eastern Star Lady Bugs and Oriental Ladies Shrine, and occasional volunteering and contributing to many charities.. Queenie is preceded in death by her son Larry Haron; her sisters Naomi Krikorian, Doris Miles, Ruth Hunter, and her parents Jacob and Maritza Hagopian. She is survived by her son James (Jim) Haron, his wife Sharon Haron, their children, Chip Haron and Hilary Haron; her Husband Kevin Lipinski and their daughter Hudson Lipinski. Also by Rodney (Rod) Haron Sr., his wife Betty Haron, their children Rodney Haron Jr, his wife Misty Haron, their children Logan, Hailey, and Madison; daughter Regina Nowlin, her husband Bryan and their son Conner; Randy Haron and his son Brayden Haron. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno on Friday December 20th, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be given to St. Paul Armenian Church or the . She had three sisters with whom she worked on the family ranch, where they farmed mostly grapes and raisins, along with some peaches, plums and nectarines. She attended Calwa Elementary, then Fowler High School. Queenie then went on to complete two years at Fresno State in a prenursing program, before having her three sons. She was a homemaker for many years before discovering her passion for real estate. She earned many accolades during her career, which she worked actively until after she was 90 years old - selling her last house at the age of 93. Queenie lived independently until she was 97 years young, when she moved to Sunrise Assisted Living in Fresno. There she made many new friends and even connected with an old one! She received excellent care from Sunrise, where she was also able to participate in many social activities. Queenie celebrated her centennial in April of 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Even at 100 years old, Queenie loved a good champagne toast. Travel, cooking and collecting antiques were some of her great delights, but were still only second to her love for gardening and painting. She especially enjoyed having many colors and varieties of roses and a vegetable garden. Queenie got great joy out of painting also and made many friends in her classes. She also enjoyed her many clubs, including Eastern Star Lady Bugs and Oriental Ladies Shrine, and occasional volunteering and contributing to many charities.. Queenie is preceded in death by her son Larry Haron; her sisters Naomi Krikorian, Doris Miles, Ruth Hunter, and her parents Jacob and Maritza Hagopian. She is survived by her son James (Jim) Haron, his wife Sharon Haron, their children, Chip Haron and Hilary Haron; her Husband Kevin Lipinski and their daughter Hudson Lipinski. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 19, 2019

