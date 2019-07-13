Allen passed away Sunday morning after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind wife of 43 years Jane, son Chris, Daughter in law Kristie, grandchildren Chloe, Kayla, and Jackson. His brothers Jim and Bob. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Ann Scheidt. Allen was a farm equipment designer and manufacturer for 50 years, owning Scheidt Enterprises, and co-owning Kingsburg Cultivator. He loved the people he worked with especially his best friend Randy Jacobsen. The sky was the limit to what Allen could build. Grave side services will be Tuesday, July 16, [email protected] 10am at Washington Colony Cemetery with reception to follow at the Easton Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Fresno Bee from July 13 to July 14, 2019