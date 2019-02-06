Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rachel was born in Fresno to Bufe and Roberta Karraker. Rachel graduated from Fresno High School in 1975. She met and married the love of her life, Peter Hagenzieker, in 1980. They were married 30 years before his untimely passing in 2011. Fresh out of high school she went to work for Dr. Richard Nalchaljian and went on to help provide years of lovely smiles to many kids and parents. She also worked with Dr. Rick Jelmini and Dr. Gary Sheldon before moving on to her next assignment at Liberty Elementary school in the Clovis Unified School District. It was there that "Mrs. H" continued to have a tremendous, positive impact on countless kids and families who walked onto their campus. Rachel was blessed with an incredible singing voice to go along with that million-watt smile and infectious personality. Her influence at Northwest Church through the 70's, 80's and 90's was unparalleled. She was given a unique gift and had an ability to deliver a song at a wedding or memorial service like none other. On Friday, Rachel ended her courageous battle with breast cancer and joined her beloved Peter as well as other family members in Heaven. Rachel, and her family, were very grateful for the care Dr. Christopher Perkins and his outstanding staff provided throughout her treatment. There is no question, through both good and bad, her faith never wavered and she was an inspiration to so many. Well done, good and faithful servant! She was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Karraker, brother Randy Karraker, her parents Bufe and Roberta Karraker and her husband Peter Hagenzieker. She is survived by her sister, Robin Garner and her husband Bob, brother Rick Karraker, brother Rusty Karraker and his wife Cindy, and many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved pets, Daisy, Gracie, Hannah and Ruthie. Visitation Friday February 8, 2019 - 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Farewell Funeral Services 660 W. Locust Ave. Fresno, CA 93650 A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 am at: Clovis Hills Church 10590 N. Willow Road Clovis, CA 93619 Remembrances may be made in Rachel's name to: The Art of Life Cancer Foundation PO Box 3950 Pinedale, CA 93650 [email protected] The Well Community Church Cultivate Campaign 2044 E. Nees Fresno, CA 93720 Thewellcommunity.org Funeral Home Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno

660 W. Locust Ave. #101

Fresno , CA 93650

660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno , CA 93650
1-800-FAREWELL
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 6, 2019

