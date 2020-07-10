Rachel was born on March 18, 1935 in Milpitas, California to Guadalupe Valencia and Catalina Marmolejo Valencia. She went peacefully to the Lord on July 2nd. She was raised in Reedley, California and is one of six sisters. Rachel was married to Manuel Pinedo and had six children; four daughters and two sons. Rachel was also married to Robert Caldera. Rachel worked at packing houses, Rasco's Variety store and part-time for Sanger Unified School District for 17 years. She worked at Lincoln School as a resource aide and loved coaching the kids at the school. She received an award for her service in Migrant Education from Sanger Unified. Rachel would sew Easter outfits for her daughters every Easter. Rachel would donate her canned chilis for the annual St. Patrick's Day dinner every year. Rachel was remembered by many family members for her short ribs with spaghetti and her delicious salsa. With the support and encouragement of two of Rachel's sisters, Lupe and Josephine, Rachel enrolled in Anthony School of Real Estate. Rachel worked during the day and attended real estate school at night. Rachel's hard work and determination paid off when she passed and obtained her real estate license in October 1976. Rachel was active in the Sanger PTA, Amvets Auxiliary, City of Sanger Personnel Board, Catholic Daughters, St. Mary's Catholic Church and other various community organizations and was elected the first Hispanic "Mother of the Year in 1977". She was on the Sanger Chamber of Commerce and was a State Notary since 1984. Rachel lived in Sanger for 64 years, which made the transition into Real Estate a smooth transition. Rachel developed a strong relationship with many families and friends, so when it came to buy or sell a home, many people had faith in her to handle their most valuable asset - their home. Rachel loved many people and many people loved her. Her Spanish speaking abilities broadened and she became the first Hispanic woman in Sanger to sell real estate. For many years, Rachel was in the Million Dollar club for selling $1,000,000 in real estate. Rachel loved to travel with her mother and sisters. She traveled to Hawaii, New York and Europe. She also cruised the Panama Canal, Alaska, and Mexico with her late sister in law, Mary Helen Chavez. The family of Rachel would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mums Sweet Home, Hinds Hospice, Valley Caregiver Resource Center and Dr. Linda Pauls from Kaiser Permanente. We would also ask in lieu of flowers to consider donating to Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710, as they were true angels through this journey. She is survived by her children, LuAnne Pinedo-Madden and her husband, Dave; Shelleyann Romero and her husband, Larry; Ruth Ann Pinedo; John Manuel Pinedo III and his wife, Norma and James Marvin Pinedo and his wife, Simona. She is also survived by two sisters, Josephine Zavala and Monica Garcia and her husband, Joe. She recently lost her daughter, Terry Ann Pinedo Galvan in June of this year. She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Yama, Lupe Mendoza, and Frances Ulibarri. She is survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also had a lifelong friend, Freddy Salgado with whom she enjoyed spending time and traveling as he could always make her smile. Viewing will be at St. Mary's New Catholic Church on Bethel in Sanger on July 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private for immediate family only. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

