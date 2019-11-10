Ralph L. Kelley passed away peacefully in Visalia, CA on Saturday, October 19th 2019. He was born in Fresno, CA on July 16th, 1930 and spent much of his childhood in the community of Mountain Rest. Ralph attended Sierra High School and served in the United States Navy as a firefighter from 1950-1956. On October 10th, 1953 he married his childhood sweetheart, Leone J. Emens, in Carson City, NV. They raised their three children in Clovis, CA. Ralph spent most of his life as a part of the trucking and engineering industry, working for companies including Fortier, Ringsby, and General Crane Service Inc. He was a member of the Teamsters union for over 50 years. In retirement, Ralph and his wife Leone spent many hours in their motorhome traveling across the western states where they enjoyed the scenery and ultimately spending time together - She was the love of his lifetime. He is survived by his daughter Victoria Kelley; two sons, Michael & Steven Kelley; two daughter-in-laws, Lisa & Caroline Kelley; sister Velma Sanchez; and brothers Robert & Les Kelley. He was a loving Grandfather to five grandchildren: Lloyd & Toby Parkerson, Justin, Jessica & Jeffrey Kelley; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Clovis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia, CA at http://vospca.org/donations
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019