Ralph is proceeded in death by his loyal Father & Mother, Ralph & Kay Slavich of Fresno. He is a graduate of Roosevelt High School & worked with his Father, Uncles & Younger Brother, John Slavich, at Slavich Brothers Mercedes Benz & Jeep Dealership, located at Stanislau & M Street, for over 35 years, until it closed. During his Life, Ralph enjoyed many activities & hobbies. He & his brother John enjoyed swimming, fishing with their Dad & visiting their vacation homes at Shaver Lake & Rio Del Mar. Before the term "Man Cave" was coined, Ralph was a "pioneer" by decorating his room with model trains, model cars, car photos & enjoyed playing Rock & Roll & Country Western Music & watching TV & Movies. In recent years, Ralph has lived with his brother John, at the Nazareth House of Fresno. Ralph is survived by his loyal & loving brother, John Slavich, His 1st Cousin's Phyllis Bell of Fresno, Yvonne Slavich & Frances May of Austin, Texas, plus many 2nd Cousins. Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blari Funeral Home at 1525 E. Saginaw Way. A viewing will begin at 9 am with the Rosary & Services at 10:00 am, with a burial service at Belmont Memorial. A reception will be held at The Nazareth House of Fresno, after the grave site service.