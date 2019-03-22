Ralph "Bud" Taylor, born 12/23/1932 in Fresno, Ca. and passed away peacefully with family by his side on 3/14/2019. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Taylor; siblings, Dorothy Hutchins, Delmar Foster, Jimmy Foster, Glen Foster, and Guy Taylor; daughter, Barbara Riley; and 3 grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memories sisters, Elaine Taylor Vance and Joanne Taylor; children, Jane Taylor, Jason Taylor and his wife Trini Taylor, Jill Taylor, and Kimberly Taylor; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; as well as, many nieces and nephews. A beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, he will be deeply missed. Graveside Services will be held at North Fork Cemetery, Monday March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 23832 Rd. 228, North Fork, Ca. 93643
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2019