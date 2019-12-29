Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 View Map Vigil 5:00 PM Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph William Mendoza III was born to Ralph J. and Margaret Mendoza on March 30, 1955 and passed away December 24, 2019 at the age of 64. He was loving husband to his wife Monica for 39 years and devoted father to his children Michelle and Jacob. Ralph worked 34 years for Fresno County Department of Juvenile Corrections, 5 years of which a s Deputy Juvenile Probation Officer. He was an active parishioner and lector at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fresno. Ralph and his wife spent 15 years as active members of the Fresno Retrouvaille Marriage Ministry. He was a lifelong athlete and spent 30 years as an avid handball player at the former Centerpointe Athletic Club. He was a passionate Oakland Raider fan and was belovingly known as "Raider-Gramps" by his three grandchildren. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Monica Mendoza; his son, Rev. Fr. Jacob Mendoza; daughter, Michelle Bravo and son-in-law David; grandchildren, Madeline, Joaquin and Rafael; his mother, Margaret Mendoza; sister, Patricia Sanchez and her spouse Vidal; and brother James Mendoza and his spouse Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A vigil service will follow at 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by his son, Fr. Jacob Mendoza. Interment will take place at Reedley Cemetery.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 29, 2019

