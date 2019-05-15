He enjoyed family BBQ gatherings, birthday parties and anniversaries at his home. He especially enjoyed RV camping and fishing at Choinumni Park and Morro Bay for many years. He spent time at his two acre "ranchito" tending to his horses, cows, chickens, one pig, ducks, geese and dogs for many years until he started camping and RVing. He was a remarkably strong man who was very much loved and will be truly missed. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. He leaves behind two sisters, Lencha Gonzalez and Josie "Pepa" Lomas. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years. He is also survived by his children and their respective spouses: Bobby and Susan Garza, Rudy and Aurora Garza, Danny Garza, Norma and Richard Vargas, Mary Perez, Lucas and Noemi Garza. His 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren will truly miss him. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Belmont Memorial Park.

Ramon met the love of his life, Emma Yzaguirre, at a coffee shop when they were both 17 years old. Shortly thereafter, Ramon enlisted with the U.S. Army and completed a three year tour of duty. Upon returning, he married his sweetheart Emma on February 16, 1951 and raised six children in Corpus Christi, Texas. In April, 1964 he moved his family to Fresno, California. He worked as a truck driver for well over 40 years and retired at age 62 from Ito Packing Company in Reedley.