Randall Jon Hansen was born in Buffalo, New York April 10, 1945, and passed away on March 24, 2020, in Sanger, California.

Randy took great pride in his role, along with his parents, in the development of Sherwood Forest Golf Club over 50 years ago. Randy helped build Sherwood and it's legacy from the greens up. Prior to Sherwood, Randy worked at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos, CA, Stockdale Country Club and North Kern Golf Course in Bakersfield, CA. Randy earned his status as a PGA Golf Professional in 1969. When not telling jokes and visiting with guests, Randy could be found giving lessons and helping people of all ages improve their golf game.

Randy is survived by his daughter Stacy Hansen Dovali, his grandsons, Nicolas, Dylan and Joshua Dovali, uncle Wayne and aunt Sue Hansen and nephews Bryan and Todd Hansen. Randy was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Hansen, parents Carol and Jane Hansen, grandparents, Lee and Theresa Wire, grandparents, Emery and Ruth Hansen and brother Lee Hansen.

Remembrances can be made to The First Tee of Fresno. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.