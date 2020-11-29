Randall Shoffner

December 27, 1953 - November 23, 2020

Clovis, California - Randy was born on December 27, 1953 in Sanger, California and passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in Clovis, California at the age of 66. He was a farmer his entire life.

Randy grew up in Sanger and attended Sanger High School, graduating in 1972. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy, along with his brother Marty Shoffner, serving until 1975. After serving, Randy returned to farming in Sanger with his father Roy "Buddy" Shoffner. Randy also owned and operated trucks for many years, where many lifelong friendships and memories were made. He never met a stranger, loved talking about life and had a personality that was unique and remembered by all of those he encountered.

Randy met the love of his life, Reba "LeAnn" Shoffner at Sanger First Pentecostal Church. In April 1980 they went on their first date together in his speedboat to Pine Flat Lake and married on January 15, 1982 at Paradise Chapel in Lake Tahoe. Randy and LeAnn settled in Sanger on their first ranch together and had two sons, Lucas Benjamin Jacob Shoffner and Joseph LeFranklin Shoffner.

In the late 1990's, Randy purchased his first mechanical grape harvester and continued building his commercial grape harvesting business to become one of the largest in the Central Valley alongside his wife LeAnn and sons Lucas and Joseph.

Randy had two beautiful grandchildren Leland and Everett that were the light of his life. He enjoyed going for weekend rides with his grandsons in his 1967 Chevelle. Leland and Everett will miss riding in "Papa's black race car" and visiting together every week. They know that Papa was sick but is now in heaven with Jesus.

He was predeceased by his father Roy "Buddy", mother Donna & brother Marty.

He is survived by his wife LeAnn, whom he was married to for almost 39 years; son Lucas and wife Sarah of Selma, CA; son Joseph and wife Amanda of Clovis, CA; and sister Jeanne Stephens and husband Doug of Auberry, CA.

He was a loyal and trustworthy son, husband, father, grandfather & friend. Randy was proud of and loved his family dearly including his two daughters in law. We all look forward to the day when we can sit around God's table and enjoy each other for eternity. Until then, he will be remembered and greatly missed.

Services will be held at Sanger Cemetery on December 3, 2020 at 1:30.





Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.