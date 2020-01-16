It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Randolph Acedo announces his passing after a yearlong fight with cancer, on Monday, January 13th, 2020, at the age of 67 years old. Randy was born February 27, 1952, in Corcoran, California. He graduated from Seaside High School, and served as a United States Navy Corpsman. After his service, he earned a BS from UC Santa Cruz, where he met, fell in love with, and married the love of his life, Litsa. He earned a medical Degree from UCSF and practiced medicine at Kaiser of Fresno for 22 years. He will be fondly remembered by both patients and staff for his sense of humor and healing soul. Besides helping his patients, Randy loved to tell jokes, hike, read, travel and spend time with his family, whom he cherished. Randy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Litsa, and his children, Kimon (Sarah) and Alex (Irene). Randy will also be fondly remembered by his 4 granddaughters, Cora, Sofia, Susannah, and Melina, by his siblings, Roberta, Allen, Pamela, and Geoffrey, brother in law, Tony, mother Sylvia and mother in law, Dina. A memorial service in memory of Randy will be held on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at noon, at Pardini's Banquets, 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno. Those who desire may make donations in memory of Randy to Poverello House.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 16, 2020