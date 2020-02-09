Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Semple. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Trinity Southern Baptist church corner of Holland & Winery View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anyone unable to attend may send memories to be shared c/o Jacqui Semple at P.O. Box 1341, Coalinga, CA 93210. The Neptune Society is involved with the final internment. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Randy was an original member and involved with the building of the 1st sanctuary, now converted into the social hall where his memorial will be held. Randy's memorial service will be February 15th, 2020 at Trinity Southern Baptist church, corner of Holland & Winery in the church social hall from 2-4 p.m. Randy's father, Eldon, also preceded him in death in 2009. Randy is survived by his daughter Michelle, his Mother Jacqui, and brothers Robert and David with their families. Also survived by his many cousins, nieces & nephews. The cause of Randy's sudden death is not yet determined, but some say it was from a "broken heart" after Judy lost her battle with MS. Randy became a fulltime totally devoted caregiver for his loving wife Judy when she contracted Multiple Sclerosis and endured for 44 years. She preceded him in death on April 1st, 2018.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

Randy used his agricultural education to serve at CSUF as a Supervisor, then was certified as a Pest Control Applicator (PCA). He continued his education at Fresno State earning a Bachelor of Science in agriculture then went on to complete his agriculture studies with a Master's degree at CSUF. He worked his way through college with employment at Bervin Rug Mills as a color mixing coordinator. He also worked at the U.S. Postal service and during the fire season with the U.S. Forestry as a wildland Firefighter. Randy moved to Fresno, California in 1952 and attended local schools graduating Hoover High school in 1968. He married his high school sweetheart Judy Swift in 1969. They had one daughter, Michelle. To support his family he initially worked his way up to supervisor at Jack-in-the-Box. Randy Semple passed quietly at home on January 24th, 2020. He was born June 28th, 1950 at home near Ash Flat, Arkansas to Jacqui and Eldon Semple.