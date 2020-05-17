On Monday, April 6, 2020, Raul L. Reyna, Sr., of Fresno California went to be with the Lord at the age of 91. Raul L. Reyna, Sr., known to all as "Grandpa", was born on February 23, 1929 in San Benito Texas. Raul served as a sergeant with the United States Army and was honorably discharged after his tour in the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Eva, in 1951. After having three children in San Benito Texas, Raul moved his family to Fresno, where their family grew with three more children. Raul retired from Economy Forms Corporation, then continued working for Mission Auto Sales in Fresno. He was a member of Life Church in Fresno, where he had many friends and family. Raul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eva, three daughters and three sons; Rita Casas (Dave), Anne Agbisit (Patrick), Eddy Reyna (Cece), Raul Reyna, Jr. (Kathy), Maria Reyna, and Pablo Reyna (Veronica), his brother Joe Reyna (Tami), several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Private services were held on Friday, April 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held when it safe for us to gather again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store