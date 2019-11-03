Born in Fresno ,Ca. Preceded in death by his mother Josephine Robles and two brothers Raymond Cruz and Gilbert Cruz. Proudly served our country in the 187th Airborne Regt Combat team of United States Army. Co-Founder of Mi Rancho Tortillas. Enjoyed horses, motorcycles and camping during his lifetime. Was best loved for both his wittness and words of encouragement to all who knew him. Survived by his wife, Olga Cruz, his four children, Tami Cruz, Lisa Cruz - Avalos, RayAnn Cruz, Derek Cruz and four step children, Elaine Palacio, Victor Vasquez, Cathy Fuentez, and Stephanie Vasquez. Funeral Services will take place at St. Alphonsus church. On Wednesday November 6 with a viewing from 9:00 a.m - 11am Mass will follow Mr. Cruz will be reciting at ST Peter's cemetery. The family would like to thank Whitehurst Sullivian Burns & Blair Funeral Home. For funeral services. Whitehurst/ Dignity Funeral Home, dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019