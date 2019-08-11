Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Bargas Sr.. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 View Map Service 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Elite Event Venue (East Main Hall) 4105 West Figarden Dr. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Bargas Sr. age 70, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 in Fresno, Ca. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Ray was born March 9, 1949 in Fresno, Ca. The son, of Antonia Orozco Bargas and Godson of Leandro Bargas. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1967. After he graduated, he entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his military service, he entered Fresno City College. He then transferred to Fresno State where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Health Science. Ray attended Fresno Pacific College where he acquired his teaching credential. Ray worked for Fresno County and various federal agencies. He then went on to work for Fresno Unified School District for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2014. In 1969 Ray met the love of life, Gloria Garcia at the Rainbow Ballroom where they shared their first dance. They were married on August 4, 1979 at St. Johns Cathedral. In 1988 they welcomed their son, Ray Jesus Bargas Jr. Ray and Gloria were happily married for 40 years. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, godfather and his two brothers, Leonard and Jim Bargas. Ray is survived by his wife Gloria, son Ray Jr. and his two aunts, Mary Gonzales and Margie Borquez. He is also survived by many beloved relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for Ray during his time of illness. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5pm to 6:30pm. Followed by a service and rosary from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at Farewell Funeral Service 660 West Locust #101 Fresno, Ca. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11am to 3pm at Elite Event Venue (East Main Hall) 4105 West Figarden Dr. Fresno, Ca. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019

