Ray Cooper of Clovis Ca. went to be with the Lord peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday March 19th, 2020, at the age of 84 years old. He was born to William and Goldie Cooper in 1935, and graduated from Sanger High School. He worked for Sanger Unified School District driving school buses, and then went to work for Contel Telephone company for the next 25 years before retiring. He worked part time at Wallin Funeral Home, where he met some amazing people and enjoyed a great friendship with Charles Wallin. Ray was blessed with a large and loving family he truly cherished and loved very much. He is survived by his Soulmate; Irene Cooper and they were married for 62 years. He helped raise three daughters, Cindy Edwards, Kelly Clifton, and Terri Cooper with patience, discipline, kindness, and love, and taught them how to sing and love God. He has six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren that love and will miss him dearly. He and Irene had a genuine love for each other, like no other. They dedicated their lives to God and exploring the beauty of Gospel Music. His life was devoted to Family, Christian faith, and his Music. In 1950 he started his musical career singing and playing the Piano in the church, joined the Gospelaires singing group in 1955, and traveled all over California. He recorded several LP records with the Ray Cooper Trio and Several LP and EP records with the Gospelaires. Ray was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He had a natural talent for singing and playing the piano. His last dedication was to the Cross City Church, "Second Half Senior Ministry" where he sang and played every week worshiping God. Visitation will be Friday March 27th, 5-7pm at Wallin Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger Ca. 93657. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 25, 2020

