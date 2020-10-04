1/1
Raymond Earl Becker
1943 - 2020
Raymond Earl Becker was born March 26, 1943. Raymond passed peacefully on April 21, 2020. Raymond was surrounded by family, wife Janice Becker, Raymond Dale Becker, Lori Kay Small, Sheri Smith. Ray and Janice had fallen in love at first sight and were married 41 years. Ray is survived by his wife Janice, 2 children, Raymond Dale Becker and Lori Kay Small, two granddaughters, Amanda and LeAnn Becker, his sister Sherie Smith, husband Russ and her son Rusty, brother Gary Gibson and daughter Gina ,son Justice, Nieces Ashly Santos, Anastasia Bitton, Nephews Robert Austin Smith and David Eugene Smith. Ray loved the ocean and scuba dived for many years never wanting to harm any creatures, he took up underwater photography. He captured some beautiful entities on film. Ray equally loved the mountains having helped his dad Ray build a cabin in his youth at Huntington Lake. He had great respect for mother nature and wildlife. After graduating Fresno High in 1961, Ray had been with Caltrans, State of Ca. sense 1962. He was a surveyor on Highway 41, advanced to engineering, from there he became one of California's best claims investigators. In 2003 Ray was burdened with Parkinson's Disease and confronted with many health issues, still insisting on having a positive attitude, often saying, "the day is what you make it". No longer bound by earthly challenges - Ray is now happy, healthy and free. He is now with his Creator, his God. We are grateful to St. Mary's Hospice. There will be a celebration of Ray's life, at a later date. God Bless You Ray Farewell my Love

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
