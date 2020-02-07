Raymond Earl Springer

Obituary
Raymond (Ray) Earl Springer passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Ray graduated from Kerman High School and Fresno State and was a longtime coach, teacher, and administrator at Washington Union High School. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 66 years, son Jeff and his wife Lori of Redmond, Oregon; son John and his wife Lisa of Clovis; son Dennis and his wife Andi of Hanford; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living & St. Agnes Hospice for the loving care they provided over the last few years. A viewing will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno on Sunday, February 9th, from 10 AM-2 PM. The funeral service will be Monday, February 10th, at 11 AM, at Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave, Fresno. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peoples Church.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 7, 2020
