Raymond (Ray) Earl Springer passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Ray graduated from Kerman High School and Fresno State and was a longtime coach, teacher, and administrator at Washington Union High School. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 66 years, son Jeff and his wife Lori of Redmond, Oregon; son John and his wife Lisa of Clovis; son Dennis and his wife Andi of Hanford; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living & St. Agnes Hospice for the loving care they provided over the last few years. A viewing will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno on Sunday, February 9th, from 10 AM-2 PM. The funeral service will be Monday, February 10th, at 11 AM, at Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave, Fresno. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peoples Church.