Ray was born April 5, 1928, in Ripley, OK to William Lester and Geneva Melinda Scrivner. His family moved to Fresno, CA in the late 1930s. He graduated from Roosevelt High School. He Joined the US Air Force January 31, 1952 and was stationed at Luke Airforce Base in Glendale, Arizona, attached to the 2037th Communications, Squadron. Ray Actively served as a Control Tower Maintenance Chief in the Korean Conflict while stationed at the base on the island of Paengnyong-Do, ten miles off the coast of North Korea. He was honorably discharged February 1, 1956. Ray became a general building contractor in his late 20s and built fine custom homes in Fresno County and surrounding areas. He completed his last custom home project in Madera at age 80. Ray is survived by his wife, Catherine A. Scrivner of Fresno, son Rick Scrivner of San Diego, son Randall Scrivner of San Anselmo, son Robert Scrivner of Gardena, stepson Kyle Manchester of Costa Mesa and stepdaughter Crista Manchester of Fresno and 6 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his father, William Lester Scrivner, mother, Geneva Melinda Scrivner, brother, Richard Scrivner, Donald Scrivner all of Fresno and Edward Scrivner of Santa Rosa, CA. Ray helped build and attended the First Church of God. He loved southern gospel music and sang bass in the Heartfelt Quartet. At the age of 92 Ray went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passing away on April 22, 2020. We loved him and we will miss him always. A life well lived! A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Church of God in Fresno CA when we can safely meet in church again.

