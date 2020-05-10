Raymond Ordway age 95 passed away peacefully at home in Madera, California Sunday, April 26. He was preceded in death by his father Ira, mother Ethel and six siblings. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years LaVerne Ordway. A private burial service will be held. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. The Ordway family tree traces back to England 1634 with immediate ancestry migrating to California from New Hampshire in 1870. His father Ira at age 14 along with two uncles worked as vaqueros on large ranchos where they learned from masterful horsemen of Spanish decent the patient art of spade-bit horsemanship, roping with braided riatas and handling cattle. In 1906, Ira married and joined his brother in cattle ranching on 88,000 acres. Ray Ordway, born in 1924, followed in his father's footsteps and loved life working horseback in open air, long days moving and handling cattle, starting colts, training horses. Ray rode alone working cattle by age 7. At age 13, he and a brother began a small cattle business. In 1943, Ray was drafted into the Army Air Corps. After his tour of duty ended in 1946, he returned to cattle ranching, colt starting and horse training at notable ranches in the San Joaquin Valley. In 1957, Ray married. During the 1960s into the 1990s, he was never without work, always handled cattle and continued training horses. Ray was partial to the old Spanish and Morgan breeds. His own horses were always Morgans trained in the hackamore, two-rein and spade-bit California style. Ray continued to ride and rope with a riata until 2012 when he retired from the saddle. A kind and quiet person, Ray Ordway loved his family and greatly admired his father. An advocate for keeping vaquero traditions alive, Ray enjoyed helping the younger generations with traditional horsemanship and cattle handling skills. He felt strongly that having a sense of respect for the horse, livestock and for people, was all part of true vaquero culture. Ray Ordway will long be remembered by the many who knew him.

