Raymond Roscoe "R.R. Bud" Baird passed away on Oct 4, 2019 at the age of 93. Bud was born in Fowler on November 17, 1925. He was the son of Ray E. and Beatrice (Williams) Baird. Bud was educated in local schools and attended Clovis High School. In high school, he played on the football team and worked in the family business at the El Rey Theater in Clovis. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard/Navy during World War II (1942-1945) returning to Fresno in 1945 where he became a partner with his father, the late Ray E. Baird. Together they operated the largest parking operation in downtown Fresno including the Richfield Garage across the street from the Hotel Californian. Besides the parking business in 1954, Bud started a car rental business. Over the next 25 years, he owned and operated the franchises for Avis Rent-A-Car, Greyhound Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Baird's Rent-A-Car and Leasing. In Bud's early days, he was very active in civic and community affairs. In 1968-69, he was appointed by Mayor Floyd Hyde to be chairman for the christening and commissioning of the U.S.S. Fresno (LST #1182). In 1969, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce named him, "Man of the Year" for contributing to the better understanding and cooperation between the business and the military community of Fresno. In 1970, Bud was a candidate for the office of Supervisor District # 2 in Fresno. In 1974, he was appointed by President Richard Nixon to represent the Fresno area as Metro Chairman for the National Alliance of Businessman. 1976 President Gerald Ford appointed Bud for a second term and invited him to the White House for the National meeting and dinner. The following month President Ford presented Bud with a "Commendation Award" for Outstanding Service to his community. On October 29, 1979, he opened Baird's Travel Agency. He escorted groups all over the world including 79 cruises and many land tours until he retired in 1997. He was active in numerous organizations. Past Pres. 1965 Fig Garden Men's Club, former Police Commissioner for the Fig Garden District for 12 years, past Director American Red Cross, Metro Flood Control District, Belmont Country Club, past member Clovis Rotary Club, Navy League and many other organizations. Bud was a 1949 charter member of the Tehran Temple. He was devoted to Masonic service. Bud was a 50 year member of Las Palmas Lodge # 366, Fresno Scottish Rite and Tehran Shrine Temple; Captain Foot Patrol, 1963; first Pres. Downtown Shrine Club, 1967 and Shrine Potentate, 1973. He belonged to the Royal Order of Jesters and Past Pres. Order of Quetzacoatl. In 2003, the Shrine Temple presented Bud with the Shriners "Life Time Achievement Award" for his 54 years of service. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years Dolores "Dee" (Billalba) Baird, and his second wife of 24 years, Jewel (Mann) Baird. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Pappas; son, Bruce Baird; brother, Dr. John Baird of Fresno; sister, Moonyean Kistler and husband, Craig of Brea, CA; grandchildren: Amy Owens, Steven Baird, Jennifer Pappas of Fresno; Dr. Nicholas Pappas of Harrisburg, PA and six great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Nov 20 at 11:00am followed by memorial services at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, all family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be sent to the Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund for Children.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019