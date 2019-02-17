Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raynold Joseph "Ray" Cereghino. View Sign

Raynold "Ray" Joseph Cereghino, of Clovis, CA, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 74 after a three year brave and courageous fight against ALS. He was at home surrounded by his family and pet doxie by his side, and was warmly welcomed to heaven as the sun had just come out from a heavy rain. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Ray was born to parents Louie and Esola Cereghino on November 21, 1944 in Madera, CA. He grew up as the third oldest of four siblings (Mona, Jeannie and Danny, respectively), and attended Madera High School. After graduating from Fresno State University in 1967 with a BA degree, he joined the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer where he served his country for four years; a portion of his service was spent in Vietnam. Ray worked as a senior investigator for the Fresno County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation for 25 years, and then an additional 11 years of honorable service as a California Department of Insurance/Criminal Fraud Investigator. Ray married Fran in 1976, and they were fortunate to spend 44 years together. They enjoyed traveling around the world to Greece, Italy and China, and then to Africa with his son. They raised two children, Christopher and Kelli, with good morals and strong family values. Ray was a patient and loving father who dedicated his life to insuring that his family was well taken care of. He enjoyed spending as much quality time as possible with his four grandchildren, Lea (8), Cade (5), Tessa (6) and Hudson (3), which were the pride and joy of his life. His retirement life was spent playing golf, going to San Diego Charger football games with his son, and taking his dog for walks. It wasn't without the loving care and attention from our angels Dr. Ryan and Dr. Lamberth from the VA, the Hinds Hospice team, and his loving and caring caretaker, Miles, from Comfort Keepers. Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley provided top of the line service to Ray and his family at the end. In lieu of sending flowers or other kind gestures, we kindly ask that you consider making a donation to the ALS foundation that we support: www.supportbarrow.org

