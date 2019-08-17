Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Regina had a long & active life and was loved and admired by many. A great wife, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend. She was married to her late husband (Tom) for nearly 70 years. Her home town was always Fresno, where she was born (with exception of a handful of years during childhood due to a couple of family moves.) She had a career in teaching elementary school, after graduating from Fresno State. She took a break from her career to be a mother, and is survived by her 2 children, Tom Jr. And Beth. She is also survived by her only brother (Larry Hill). Regina loved her family time, but she & Tom had active social lives and rich friendships as well. She was active in Fig Garden Women's Club as well as P.E.O. and served as President of the Fresno Chapter at one time. Regina will be remembered and missed by many. Regina had a long & active life and was loved and admired by many. A great wife, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend. She was married to her late husband (Tom) for nearly 70 years. Her home town was always Fresno, where she was born (with exception of a handful of years during childhood due to a couple of family moves.) She had a career in teaching elementary school, after graduating from Fresno State. She took a break from her career to be a mother, and is survived by her 2 children, Tom Jr. And Beth. She is also survived by her only brother (Larry Hill). Regina loved her family time, but she & Tom had active social lives and rich friendships as well. She was active in Fig Garden Women's Club as well as P.E.O. and served as President of the Fresno Chapter at one time. Regina will be remembered and missed by many. Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close