Regina had a long & active life and was loved and admired by many. A great wife, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend. She was married to her late husband (Tom) for nearly 70 years. Her home town was always Fresno, where she was born (with exception of a handful of years during childhood due to a couple of family moves.) She had a career in teaching elementary school, after graduating from Fresno State. She took a break from her career to be a mother, and is survived by her 2 children, Tom Jr. And Beth. She is also survived by her only brother (Larry Hill). Regina loved her family time, but she & Tom had active social lives and rich friendships as well. She was active in Fig Garden Women's Club as well as P.E.O. and served as President of the Fresno Chapter at one time. Regina will be remembered and missed by many.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019