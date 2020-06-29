Regina Diane Leary
1945 - 2020
Regina (Gini) Diane Leary was born June 10, 1945 in San Diego, CA to William Leary and Teney Leary. She died peacefully on May 22, 2020. Gini graduated from the University of Colorado. She served two years in Western Samoa as a Peace Corps volunteer. She graduated from Santa Clara Law School, then served as a prosecutor for the DA's office in Monterey. She moved to Fresno where she found a permanent home, and worked for the Fresno County District Attorney's office for thirty years. She prosecuted and supervised many high profile and serious felony cases with remarkable success. She retired as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in 2009. Gini was known for her fun loving personality, her professional dedication, love of the Irish, her Catholic faith, and her generosity and volunteerism to charities. She tutored local high school and college students, and she sponsored struggling students in foreign countries. She enjoyed hiking, biking, travel, music, and spending time with her dogs. She kept close ties to her family, friends, work colleagues, sorority sisters, peace corps volunteers, and the Fly Fishers for Conservation in Fresno. Regina is survived by her mother, Teney Leary of Lompoc, CA, brother Tim Leary (wife Barbara) of Menlo Park, CA, and her nephews Ryan Leary and Keegan Leary. A mass of Christian burial was held at St Anthony Padua Church on June 5 th, with internment at St Peter's cemetery. A community memorial service is planned in the fall. Remembrances be made to the Maryknoll Sisters at Maryknoll, NY, or Fly Fishers for Conservation of Fresno. Condolences may be offered, and Gini's life story can viewed at whitehurstsullivan.com

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 29, 2020.
