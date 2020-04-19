Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Edelbacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Edelbacher, aged 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on March 31,2020. She was born on March 14, 1935 in Jena, East Germany to Paul and Helene Unger. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alfred Edelbacher of 60 years. He was the love of her life. Together they built and sustained their life long dream of being almond growers and have a beautiful almond ranch they've worked for the past 45 years. They immigrated to Madera in 1956. She was a resident of Madera since 1976. Her passions in life were family gatherings, cooking, her pets and working in the garden. She is survived by her children, Peter, Stefan, his wife Cindy, Brigitte,her husband Jim, Christian, his wife Lorie and Lenn. She was a beloved grandmother of many grandchildren and had many lifelong friends. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

