Renald R. Pitman was born December 23, 1949 to Rinard and Dorothy Pitman; he passed away at home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 70. Ren grew up in Madera, graduating from Madera High School in 1968. He then attended Fresno City, transferring to California State University, Fresno where he joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He earned his Bachelors in Business Administration in 1973. He met the love of his life, Lyda, and they married in 1975. The couple had two daughters and the family made their home on the family ranch in Madera County. Ren knew from an early age that he would be a farmer, just as his father and grandfather before him. He worked on the ranch full time after graduating college and was still running things at the time of his passing. Renald lived a full life, enjoying collegiate water polo, martial arts, water and snow skiing, muzzleloader hunting, racing sailboats, and horseback competition. He was a life-long voracious reader thanks to his mother and grandmother being teachers. Ren is survived and loved by his wife of 44 years, Lyda; his daughters, Carey and her husband John Mendiboure of Madera, and Tera and her Aaron Danielson of Davis, CA, his granddaughter Samantha Danielson; and many cousins and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2pm to 8pm. A Memorial service for Ren will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Both will be held at Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue in Madera. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Madera Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 1102 South Pine Street, Madera, Ca 93637; 559-674-8871 or Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 923, Madera, Ca 93639 Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

