Rena Eskew
1929 - 2020
Rena Eskew
November 18, 1929 - October 30, 2020
Fresno, California - Rena P. Eskew, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 in Fresno, California. She was the daughter of Charles and Elsie Russell and was born in 1929 into a large family in Friona, Texas. In the 1930's the family left the Dust Bowl and settled in southern Oregon. She met Roland F. Eskew of Gold Hill, Oregon, a US Air Force gunner and they were married in 1950. Following several moves around the country as a military family, they settled in Clovis and retired in 1976. She was an avid golfer with the Airways Women's Golf Club and also enjoyed reading western history books. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years. She is survived by her daughter Zara Thomas of Clovis; sister Bertha Fritz of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews. Private interment will be at the Clovis Cemetery.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 11, 2020.
