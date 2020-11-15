Rene O. Seanez

July 10, 1952 - November 6, 2020

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Rene O. Seanez, age 68, formerly of Fresno, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Rene was the son of Esther (Alba) Seanez and the late Ernest Seanez. He was a stage hand and member of IATSE Local #158 Fresno.

Rene is survived by his life partner: Mary Elliston; and her children; Mary's grandchildren; his siblings: Esther "Itsy" Barnard ; Martin Seanez; Tom Seanez (Cecelia); his children: Ernie Seanez (Shannon); James Seanez; Tayna Seanez Madrigal (Ramiro); grandchildren; as well as other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father.

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, WI is assisting Rene's family and cards or donations may be sent to 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241.





