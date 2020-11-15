1/1
Rene O. Seanez
1952 - 2020
Rene O. Seanez
July 10, 1952 - November 6, 2020
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Rene O. Seanez, age 68, formerly of Fresno, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Rene was the son of Esther (Alba) Seanez and the late Ernest Seanez. He was a stage hand and member of IATSE Local #158 Fresno.
Rene is survived by his life partner: Mary Elliston; and her children; Mary's grandchildren; his siblings: Esther "Itsy" Barnard ; Martin Seanez; Tom Seanez (Cecelia); his children: Ernie Seanez (Shannon); James Seanez; Tayna Seanez Madrigal (Ramiro); grandchildren; as well as other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, WI is assisting Rene's family and cards or donations may be sent to 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers, WI 54241.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
