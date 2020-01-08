Richard Alvin Cross passed peacefully at home on December 31, 2019. He was a man who loved his family, the Lord & his country tremendously. He was born in Delphos, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army just after the end of WWII. He resided in Fresno, CA for most of his adult life. Preceded in death by his wife, Lenore, daughter Linda, son Robert, stepson Gary (Joan) Hixon, as well as his parents & most of his siblings. Survived by wife Eva, dau Susan (Clyde) Wilson, son Douglas (Deby) Cross, dau Becky (Reed) Cooley, dau-in-law Julia Cross, step-dau Vickie (Jim) Pyle, 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren (& 1 on the way), sister Marcille Rucker. He converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his early adult life, & served in many capacities in the Church. He is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his cheerful outlook on life and his faithfulness. Services will be held Friday, Jan. 10 at the LDS Church, 5025 W. Ashlan, Fresno, at 1:30 PM.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 8, 2020