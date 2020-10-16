A pioneer and a poverty fighter, Richard Dale Keyes, Sr. leaves behind a rich legacy in our community. Mr. Keyes passed on Sunday, September 27, 2020. During his life, Mr. Keyes wore many hats: a poverty fighter, leader, veteran, community organizer, volunteer, innovator, educator, businessman, executive, father, son and so many more. He was an impactful soul whom served his community well and loved the joy he received in doing so.



Linda Hayes, Fresno EOC Board Chair, remembers Mr. Keyes:

"Mr. Keyes was a giant in our community and served on many boards and committees. Fresno EOC was blessed to have Mr. Keyes as a Commissioner for over 25 years. His wealth of knowledge of Community Action was invaluable when voting on issues that affected people in our community. Mr. Keyes was soft-spoken, but when he did speak, everyone listened with intensity because we all knew what he said would be words of wisdom. We will miss his smile and his presence. Fresno has lost a great one. Gone but never forgotten."



Mr. Keyes developed a love for serving the community at a young age. Passion for people and community was transparent in his professional life following his Master's in Social Work. He pushed for community development in underserved communities, started the Ethnic Studies department at Fresno State, was the Black Studies Chair and received many community awards. Upon receiving the awards, Mr. Keyes was quietly honored. Being the humble and reserved individual he was, he never listed them on his resume. For him, it was all about the community – and he never stopped. He served on the Fresno EOC board until his passing; including two sub-committees, which involved planning and development. We see his footprint everywhere we look. It is up to us now, as a community, to continue the good fight so his tireless work will not have been in vain.



He has left an extraordinary legacy of service that will live on in Fresno. He was loved by many and will forever be remembered. Rest in Power, Mr. Richard Dale Keyes.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Live Again Fresno, c/o Richard Keyes Memorial, 161 N. Van Ness, Fresno, CA 93701

