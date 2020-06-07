Richard Dale Silva JR. passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 65 surrounded by his children. He was born August 6, 1954 and contracted the Polio Virus in 1955 he was a life-long Fresno resident. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and was the founder of Dealer Forms in Fresno and was a Freemason with Shriners. He is survived by his wife, Michele of 42 years of marriage his two children Nicole Daniels and her husband Roger, Brandon Silva his wife Cicily, grandson Adam Richard Silva. Also, his #1 Sister Terry Garner of Fresno, his brother John Silva and his wife Marcia and his #2 Sister Sandra Salcido and her husband Chris and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Myrtle Silva. Richard was a fun loving, full of compassion man and thrived on getting together with family and friends. His family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ShrinersHospitalsforchildren.org

