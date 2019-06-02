Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Merryman Station, 20898 Avenue 296 (Highway 198), Exeter , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

"My name is Richard Morris Dooley but they call me Dick." - age 5. Dick Dooley slipped into his eternal rest on May 29 at his home in Visalia, CA, three days before his 73rd wedding anniversary. Dick was born on December 8, 1925 to June and Mabel Dooley in Tulare, CA. The youngest of three children, he was a star student and a hard worker on the family farm. At Hanford High School, he was President of the Future Farmers (FFA) chapter and earned the State Farmer award. Because he had enough credits to graduate early, he was drafted into the Army in December, 1943. His mother received his diploma for him at the graduation ceremony six months later. Dick served as a paratrooper in the South Pacific and then in the first group of occupation forces in Japan, after the bombs but before the treaty was signed. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant on May 13, 1946 and he carried the discharge certificate in his wallet until the day he died which read, "This is a testimonial of Honest and Faithful Service to this country." Honest and faithful best described him throughout his long life. For all his early achievement, he believed his life began on June 1, 1946 when he married Doris "Do" Champlin. The lives of the Dooleys and Champlins had long been entwined through their Kings and Tulare County farming and recreational activities. A photo of Do age 8 and Dick age 10 at the Dooley Sugarloaf cabin is the first recorded evidence of their acquaintance but once they began dating in high school, their fates were sealed. An inscription in Do's high school yearbook said, "Be true to your man" and true she was. Do made her wedding dress from the silk of a parachute and they were married just three weeks after he returned home. To the end of his life, Dick complained that the law at that time required a man to be 21 to marry without his parents' consent but a woman could marry at 18. Do was 18 and Dick was 20 so despite his having returned from the war, his mother and father had to sign for him to get a marriage license. Dick and Do moved into a converted chicken coop and they started farming cotton and alfalfa. Through the next decade, they expanded their farming and their family and settled in the Delta View area. While family and farm were first priorities, community service and trips to the mountains were close seconds. Dick served on the Delta View School Board, the County Line Gin Board, was a founding director of the Kaweah Oaks Preserve, and served for 22 years on the Kings County Water District Board - a district that Do's father Cal Champlin was instrumental in establishing. In 1973, Dick and Do bought 36 acres at 6,500 feet in the Sierra east of Porterville. They designed and built their beloved cabin themselves with only a little help from their friends. Nothing gave Dick more pleasure than the mountains and his dogs - except his family. To all who knew him, Dick was the essential "reasonable man." He was thoughtful, kind, generous, and without bias or prejudice. He had strong beliefs and convictions but was always open to and respectful of other opinions. Dick loved people and always gave everyone a fair shake. And no one loved to tell a good story more than Dick. As his great granddaughter said recently, "Papa always starts laughing before he even tells his story!" Dick is survived by his wife, rock, and life partner in everything he did, Do; his three children Dan (Diana), Cal (Linda) and Cindy (Ken) Bettencourt; his seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and countless nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, including his grand nephew Bo Champlin who was mentored by Dick, Dan and Cal and who continues the Dooley Farms tradition. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Jean Clevenger and his brother Harry Dooley. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Do Dooley Scholarship Fund at Self Help Enterprises, the Tulare County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) or you can plant a tree in his memory. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Merryman Station, 20898 Avenue 296 (Highway 198), Exeter, CA. "My name is Richard Morris Dooley but they call me Dick." - age 5. Dick Dooley slipped into his eternal rest on May 29 at his home in Visalia, CA, three days before his 73rd wedding anniversary. Dick was born on December 8, 1925 to June and Mabel Dooley in Tulare, CA. The youngest of three children, he was a star student and a hard worker on the family farm. At Hanford High School, he was President of the Future Farmers (FFA) chapter and earned the State Farmer award. Because he had enough credits to graduate early, he was drafted into the Army in December, 1943. His mother received his diploma for him at the graduation ceremony six months later. Dick served as a paratrooper in the South Pacific and then in the first group of occupation forces in Japan, after the bombs but before the treaty was signed. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant on May 13, 1946 and he carried the discharge certificate in his wallet until the day he died which read, "This is a testimonial of Honest and Faithful Service to this country." Honest and faithful best described him throughout his long life. For all his early achievement, he believed his life began on June 1, 1946 when he married Doris "Do" Champlin. The lives of the Dooleys and Champlins had long been entwined through their Kings and Tulare County farming and recreational activities. A photo of Do age 8 and Dick age 10 at the Dooley Sugarloaf cabin is the first recorded evidence of their acquaintance but once they began dating in high school, their fates were sealed. An inscription in Do's high school yearbook said, "Be true to your man" and true she was. Do made her wedding dress from the silk of a parachute and they were married just three weeks after he returned home. To the end of his life, Dick complained that the law at that time required a man to be 21 to marry without his parents' consent but a woman could marry at 18. Do was 18 and Dick was 20 so despite his having returned from the war, his mother and father had to sign for him to get a marriage license. Dick and Do moved into a converted chicken coop and they started farming cotton and alfalfa. Through the next decade, they expanded their farming and their family and settled in the Delta View area. While family and farm were first priorities, community service and trips to the mountains were close seconds. Dick served on the Delta View School Board, the County Line Gin Board, was a founding director of the Kaweah Oaks Preserve, and served for 22 years on the Kings County Water District Board - a district that Do's father Cal Champlin was instrumental in establishing. In 1973, Dick and Do bought 36 acres at 6,500 feet in the Sierra east of Porterville. They designed and built their beloved cabin themselves with only a little help from their friends. Nothing gave Dick more pleasure than the mountains and his dogs - except his family. To all who knew him, Dick was the essential "reasonable man." He was thoughtful, kind, generous, and without bias or prejudice. He had strong beliefs and convictions but was always open to and respectful of other opinions. Dick loved people and always gave everyone a fair shake. And no one loved to tell a good story more than Dick. As his great granddaughter said recently, "Papa always starts laughing before he even tells his story!" Dick is survived by his wife, rock, and life partner in everything he did, Do; his three children Dan (Diana), Cal (Linda) and Cindy (Ken) Bettencourt; his seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and countless nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, including his grand nephew Bo Champlin who was mentored by Dick, Dan and Cal and who continues the Dooley Farms tradition. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Jean Clevenger and his brother Harry Dooley. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Do Dooley Scholarship Fund at Self Help Enterprises, the Tulare County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) or you can plant a tree in his memory. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Merryman Station, 20898 Avenue 296 (Highway 198), Exeter, CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close