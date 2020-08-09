1/1
Richard Eaton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard was born on August 15, 1944 and was raised in Mount Prospect, IL. After graduating from high school and attending Bradley University, he served three years in the U.S. Army. Richard valued his military training and experience over any other education he received.

After his military service, Richard completed his Bachelors and Masters degree at California State University, Fresno. Richard worked in the mental health field at Fresno Community Hospital from 1977 to 1991. In 1994, Richard enjoyed a major career change to education. He worked as a Guidance Counselor in the middle and high school levels at Central Unified School District. He retired in 2017.

Richard is survived by his wife Sherry (Sherrito), stepdaughter Andrea Rousseau and husband Jeremy Lloyd, stepson Nick Rousseau, grandsons Joshua, Jacob, and Caleb Lloyd, sister Lynda Eaton, and brother James Eaton. Private services to be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
Richard was such a dear man and will be missed. The CLASS family lost an icon and will not be the same. After working with him for 22 years, I know I will miss how he addressed me multiple times daily “Fair-Child”. It did not start out as an endearment, but became one. I will always be grateful for his mentorship and all that he taught me. My heart goes out to his family, know that I have been praying for them.
Melissa Fairchild
Coworker
August 8, 2020
My condolences to Richard's family. The world has lost such a sweet man. I met Richard many years ago as a colleague on a community board and I helped him join the Central Unified School District. Richard had such a huge heart and was such a supportive and loving friend. So many good memories of times with Richard over many years. RIP, Richard. May you memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved you.
Susan Orovitz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved