Richard was born on August 15, 1944 and was raised in Mount Prospect, IL. After graduating from high school and attending Bradley University, he served three years in the U.S. Army. Richard valued his military training and experience over any other education he received.

After his military service, Richard completed his Bachelors and Masters degree at California State University, Fresno. Richard worked in the mental health field at Fresno Community Hospital from 1977 to 1991. In 1994, Richard enjoyed a major career change to education. He worked as a Guidance Counselor in the middle and high school levels at Central Unified School District. He retired in 2017.

Richard is survived by his wife Sherry (Sherrito), stepdaughter Andrea Rousseau and husband Jeremy Lloyd, stepson Nick Rousseau, grandsons Joshua, Jacob, and Caleb Lloyd, sister Lynda Eaton, and brother James Eaton. Private services to be held.