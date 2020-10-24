Richard George Busch
August 10, 1947 - October 11, 2020
Reedley, California - "I am from the arc-welder nestled in a dusty corner of the shop, the Ford tractor that still starts, and the comfy recliner in the family room.
I am from the small, white with red trimmed farmhouse that is my cozy home. Now it sits amid a large, flat, dirt field.
I am from the Sequoia trees high on mountain ridges, and the orchards and vineyards of the flat valley.
I am from buttermilk soup and barnyard engineers, from Danish grandparents Semine and Nels Olsen and Otto Henry Busch of Germany, and Susie Bartelle, descendent of British, French, and Native American ancestors.
I am from the positive thinker, and the left wing.
From gullible believers in ghost stories, to the worshippers of scientific discovery.
I am from the neverending ring of truth, and strength of the mind for regenerative powers.
I am from Ojai, California that I still long for, and the tamale pie and overcooked pot roast created by our family loving chef.
From the woodstove fire that leaped out on my older brother Bruce when he was just six, and the end of that story twenty-five years later when his fire-damaged kidneys took him from us.
I am from those pictures hanging on the farmhouse walls that show archaic family members completely forgotten except for their fading images."
-RGB-
Richard George Busch passed away on October 11, 2020 at the age of 73. On August 10, 1947 on the way to the hospital in Ojai, California, he was born in a '34 Ford. He was one of six boys to the parents of Adele Olson-Busch and Otto Busch. He graduated from Ventura High School and married Jacqueline Waychus, the mother of his first child. After being drafted and serving in the Vietnam War, he eventually moved to Fresno to earn a teaching credential from Fresno State. In 1982 Richard married Teresa Thomason in Yosemite. After the birth of his fourth child they moved to a small farm outside of Reedley, CA.
Richard was a beloved elementary school teacher for over 30 years at Oro Loma Elementary, Jackson Elementary, and Wishon Elementary. "Papa Busch" was happiest during his retirement as a substitute teacher for Kings Canyon Unified. His easy-going nature and warm heart impacted many students.
Richard is remembered as a lover of music, mechanics, science, literature, and peace. Perhaps the most notable quality that he possessed was his infinite capacity of expressing love to his family, friends, and strangers alike.
Richard is survived by his wife Teresa Thomason-Busch, his four children Aaron (Jessica) Portland, OR; Alex (Kristyna) Reedley, CA; Andrew (Emily) San Diego, CA; Amy Ramos (Manuel) Reedley, CA; and his four grandchildren Frederick, Arizona, Amalie, and Mya with one granddaughter on the way. Sister-in-law Tura from Ventura, CA; sister-in-law, Virginia from Bothell, WA; identical twin brother Robert (Christine) from Ventura, CA; and brother Ron (Elli) from Ventura, CA; mother-in-law Bettina Thomason from Fresno, CA; brother-in-law Robert Thomason (Rhonda); sister-in-law Victoria McFeeters (Will); sister-in-law Bettina Stein (Jeff); sister-in-law Tamsen McNarie (Dave); sister-in-law Tricia Wathen (Ron) and his many nieces and nephews.
Dad, your caring heart is an example for us all to live by. You listened with curiosity, laughed easily, and gave without want. The love you shared can never be forgotten.
There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. To receive more information, please contact the family at rbuschmemorial@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Valley PBS
(www.valleypbs.org
).