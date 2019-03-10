Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard was born in Stockton to Charles & Myrtle Haddock. They moved to Fresno in 1961, where he meet his wife, Shirley and married. Followed by three children and 57 happy years. In 1964, hired as a CalTrans tree trimmer, later a Special-Crews Painter. In 1999, retired with 36 years. Richard had a passion for life, he loved God, his family & grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17th @ 1:30pm @ New Joy Church, 1649 N Blackstone, Fresno. A love gift may be made to New Joy's Building Fund. Church office: 1916 S. Price Ave, Fresno, CA 93702. 559-871-1892 Richard was born in Stockton to Charles & Myrtle Haddock. They moved to Fresno in 1961, where he meet his wife, Shirley and married. Followed by three children and 57 happy years. In 1964, hired as a CalTrans tree trimmer, later a Special-Crews Painter. In 1999, retired with 36 years. Richard had a passion for life, he loved God, his family & grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17th @ 1:30pm @ New Joy Church, 1649 N Blackstone, Fresno. A love gift may be made to New Joy's Building Fund. Church office: 1916 S. Price Ave, Fresno, CA 93702. 559-871-1892 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close