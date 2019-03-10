Richard was born in Stockton to Charles & Myrtle Haddock. They moved to Fresno in 1961, where he meet his wife, Shirley and married. Followed by three children and 57 happy years. In 1964, hired as a CalTrans tree trimmer, later a Special-Crews Painter. In 1999, retired with 36 years. Richard had a passion for life, he loved God, his family & grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17th @ 1:30pm @ New Joy Church, 1649 N Blackstone, Fresno. A love gift may be made to New Joy's Building Fund. Church office: 1916 S. Price Ave, Fresno, CA 93702. 559-871-1892
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019