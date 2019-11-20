Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler 302 East Merced Street Fowler , CA 93625 (559)-834-2531 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home - FD 636 - Fowler 302 East Merced Street Fowler , CA 93625 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Immanuel Lutheran Church 5955 S. Elm Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Alfred "Dick" Hansen of Fresno, California passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the age of 91. Dick was born on May 2, 1928 in the Fresno County community of Oleander to Alfred and Annie Hansen, one of many Danish families who had emigrated to California to farm. Dick attended Oleander School with his sisters, Helen and Virginia, through the eighth grade and graduated from Washington Union High School. Upon graduation, Dick joined the Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, Florida where he worked as an airman apprentice until 1948. Upon his return home, Dick met and married Gail Taylor of Ojai, California. Dick and Gail raised three children together - Janice (John) Kinney, Maribeth (Jim) Jacobsen, and James (Frances) Hansen. He spent his career working in the agriculture industry; first as a salesman at Jensen and Pilegard and Baggie Ag Chemical, then as a processing foreman for Sun-Maid Raisin Growers, and finally as the assistant vice president and senior field representative for the Fresno-Madera Production Credit Association (now Fresno-Madera Farm Credit). During this time, he continued to farm the family's 20 acres of Thompson Seedless grapes, adding additional acreage to become the 60-acre vineyard that remains in production today. After his retirement from Production Credit, Dick and Gail enjoyed traveling in their RV and socializing with friends, some of whom were fellow classmates at Oleander School. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Annie Hansen, as well as his sisters, Helen Girtz and Virginia Mehrten. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 E. Merced St., Fowler, CA 93625 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93760 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Dick attended Oleander School with his sisters, Helen and Virginia, through the eighth grade and graduated from Washington Union High School. Upon graduation, Dick joined the Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, Florida where he worked as an airman apprentice until 1948. Upon his return home, Dick met and married Gail Taylor of Ojai, California. Dick and Gail raised three children together - Janice (John) Kinney, Maribeth (Jim) Jacobsen, and James (Frances) Hansen. He spent his career working in the agriculture industry; first as a salesman at Jensen and Pilegard and Baggie Ag Chemical, then as a processing foreman for Sun-Maid Raisin Growers, and finally as the assistant vice president and senior field representative for the Fresno-Madera Production Credit Association (now Fresno-Madera Farm Credit). During this time, he continued to farm the family's 20 acres of Thompson Seedless grapes, adding additional acreage to become the 60-acre vineyard that remains in production today. After his retirement from Production Credit, Dick and Gail enjoyed traveling in their RV and socializing with friends, some of whom were fellow classmates at Oleander School. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Annie Hansen, as well as his sisters, Helen Girtz and Virginia Mehrten. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail; children, Janice, Maribeth, and Jim, and their spouses; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, who will all miss him dearly. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 E. Merced St., Fowler, CA 93625 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93760 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5955 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. 