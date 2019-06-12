Richard Andrew Hernandez, age 74, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, Monday, June 10, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was born March 13, 1945 in Holtville, CA to Maria Luisa Pina and Alex Hernandez. He was the fourth of their five children. After graduating from Central High School in 1964 he married Caroline Lord and they were together for 53 years. Richard was a Supervisor before he retired from P.P.G. Industries in 2004 after 37 years. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and older brother Jesse Hernandez. He is survived by his wife, Carol, their two children and spouses, Mona Turner and her husband, William Turner, and Richard Hernandez, Jr. and his wife, Portlinn Hernandez. He is also survived by his sisters Ramona Rodriguez of Surprise, AZ and Sally Devolt, Madera, CA and his brother, Jim Hernandez and his wife, Minnie Hernandez, of Fresno, CA, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Miguel and Pat Ruiz of Fresno, CA. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and good friends. Richard attended St. Mary's Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly No. 2950 in Clovis, CA. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching football, an avid Raider's fan, and spending time with friends and family. He will be dearly missed. Viewing from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 16th at Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 N. Teilman Ave., Fresno, CA. Rosary following at 7:00 pm at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Funeral service mass will be held Monday, June 17 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 4636 W. Dakota Avenue, Fresno, CA. Internment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292