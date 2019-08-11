Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Markley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard ("Rich") Charles Markley Rich passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2019. Son of Richard and Helen Markley, Rich was born on June 9, 1942 in Sacramento, California. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy. Richard graduated Roosevelt High School, Class of 1959, attended Fresno State University, joined the Army during the Vietnam era, and was stationed in Germany. Rich later attended graduate school at CSU Fresno, majored in linguistics, and received a Fulbright Scholarship to teach in Kagoshima, Japan where he met his wife Yasuko who worked at the local TV/radio station. Richard and Yasuko married in November, 1970 and had a traditional Japanese-style wedding. Richard and Yasuko left Japan in 1976 for Hawaii where Rich earned a master's degree in Japanese at the University of Hawaii and then a PhD in East Asian languages at UC Berkeley. He was a life-long student, a teacher and a scholar, and taught ESL and Japanese at various colleges. Richard and Yasuko worked as freelance translators for the latter part of their careers. Rich was kind and generous, an avid lover of music, especially jazz, and he was a computer enthusiast. He was always eager to engage in wide-ranging and stimulating discussions of world cultures, history, politics, languages and linguistics; literature, science, religions, philosophy. And humor! Richard's chuckle was always present, no matter how serious the topic. Rich was a devout Buddhist and a long-time member of a meditation group in Fresno, practicing in the Sôtô Zen tradition. Rich will have his ashes interred during a memorial ceremony at Shasta Abbey Buddhist Monastery (https://shastaabbey.org/) in Mount Shasta, California on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11am. Instead of cut flowers, donations to Shasta Abbey would be appreciated. The "Celebration of Life" party will take place sometime in September. Richard is survived by his wife Yasuko, his niece Tina Brown, his nephew Hans Eskelsen, brother-in-law Don Eskelsen, and by his many close friends. Rich will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

